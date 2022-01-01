Go
Consumer pic

Curries

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

711 E 32ND ST

Yuma, AZ 85365

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chicken Vindaloo$15.00
Cooked with zesty hot spicy sauce, baby potatoes, onions, tomato gravy and a splash of malt vinegar
Garlic Naan$4.00
Oven Baked flatbread topped with minced garlic and coated with butter
Bang Bang Butter Chicken$15.00
Marinated chicken strips in a buttery tomato sauce with ginger, exotic herbs, and spices
Chicken Tikka Masala Lababdar$15.00
Chicken cooked to perfection in onion and tomato-based fenugreek sauce with exotic herbs and spices
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

711 E 32ND ST, Yuma AZ 85365

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Birrieria El Gordo

No reviews yet

The Original Yuma Birria Tacos! Now open at the Big Curve! Yuma’s Favorite Birrieria! The first and only Birrieria certified through Certified Angus Beef! Order online at Ordergordo.com

Takos & Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge

No reviews yet

A Yuma Tradition!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Curries

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston