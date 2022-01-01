Currituck Crab Pot Company

Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill

Our Bar and Grill is not your average Moyock restaurant. In fact, if you are close by or traveling to or from Virginia Beach or the Outer Banks, the Eagle Creek Bar and Grill is one stop you don’t want to miss. Our Executive Chef, Aaron Allen made his career in fine dining a lifelong pursuit.

His focus at Eagle Creek is to provide locally sourced, fresh, and simple southern coastal fare, with a twist, aka Southern Fusion. He believes fine dining doesn’t have to be expensive, and sometimes, when it comes to cooking, less is better!

The Eagle Creek Bar and Grill is not only a great place to eat, but we always have something going on. We have live entertainment, sports nights, keno, specials, contests and community events

