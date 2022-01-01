Go
Currituck Crab Pot Company

With 20 years of experience cooking in the finest restaurants, our chef is excited to present their vision to you and all our guests. Our caring and committed staff will ensure you have a fantastic experience with us.
We are a locally owned restaurant with take out and delivery service, serving the Moyock area. We source our fresh seafood and vegetables locally when available ! Fresh fish, crabs, muscles, oysters, shrimp, snow crab legs, corn and potatoes

716 Caratoke hwy

Popular Items

CrabPot$34.95
1 Pound Snow Crab Legs, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes.
**Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.
Cornbread 2 Slices$6.00
2 large pieces of yummy corn bread with butter
1 Lb. Snow Crab Legs$30.99
1 Pound steamed snow crab legs
ShrabPot$30.95
1/2 Pound Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.
**Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.
1 Lb. Mussels$10.00
1 Pound steamed mussels
ComboPot$44.95
1 Pound Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 Pound of Shrimp, 1/2 Pound of Mussels, 1/2 Pound of Clams, Corn on the Cob, Smoked Sausage, and Potatoes.
**Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.
1 Lb. EZ-Peel Shrimp$15.80
1 Pound steamed shrimp
Hush Puppies$5.99
Half dozen hush puppies with butter
1 Lb. Clams$11.00
1 Pound steamed clams
ShrimpPot$25.95
1 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.
Add 1lb of Shrimp for $14.99
**Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.
Location

716 Caratoke hwy

Moyock NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

