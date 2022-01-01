Go
Curry & Cocktails

Curry & Cocktails is a traditional Indian cuisine blending delectable dishes, an elegant ambiance and friendly service.

FRENCH FRIES

422-424 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (192 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Samosa$6.00
crispy turnovers with potatoes and green peas
Vindaloo
spicy gravy with a dash of vinegar
Shahi Korma
cooked in a mild cream sauce with nuts, topped with cilantro
Curry
cooked in a traditional gravy
Extra Rice$3.00
cooked basmati rice
Makhani (Butter)
prepared with Indian spices in a tomato cream sauce
Palak/Saag$15.00
sautéed in a spinach gravy and enhanced with mild Indian spices
Tikka Masala
prepared in a rich tomato, onion, cream sauce
Garlic Naan$4.00
traditional naan flavored with garlic
Naan$3.50
traditional white bread, baked in our Tandoor
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

422-424 E Main St

Middletown DE

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
