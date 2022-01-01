Go
Curry Pizza House

We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you’ll love to eat and makes you feel great.

1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD BLDG T130

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, spicy chicken & caesar dressing on the side
Desi Garlic Sticks$9.99
Cheesy pesto bread-sticks topped with red onions and green chilies
Lunch Special - 2$9.99
8" Specialty Pizza + Choice of your Drink for a discounted price
& Add a Side Salad for $2
ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS MAY NOT APPLY
Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, red onions, diced tomatoes and white chicken.
Can Soda$1.99
Tandoori Chicken
White garlic sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, tandoori chicken, cilantro
Garlic Sticks w/ Cheese$7.99
Garlic breadsticks topped with cheese and served with two sides of ranch.
Premium Veggie
House red sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, artichoke
Curry Veggie Delight
Curry sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, jalapenos, cilantro
Tandoori Wings
Chicken Wings marinated in special tandoori sauce
Location

1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD BLDG T130

CEDAR PARK TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
