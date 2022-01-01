Go
Curry in a Hurry

....well, here we are, this is my passion – curry, Not
just any curry, but British Indian Restaurant Style
curry. I've been eating this food since I was 5,
making this delightful food since I was 15, and now
feel it’s time to share the delights with the good
people of Richmond.
Over the past 60 years curry has become the #1
take-away food in England and is now regarded as
the “national dish”. Ask anyone you may know who
comes from England, what they most miss apart
from the pubs, they may well tell you it’s the curry!
We hope you will "love" our curry!!
"follow your heart" they said. "do
something you have a passion for"....
Available for:
-Corporate Events
- Food Truck for business lunches
-Private parties/catering
**We will be making appearances at local
events/festivals in the Richmond area!!
Contact us, Comment, or book our services
www.curryinahurryrva.com
804-980-0985
admin@curryinahurryrva.com
/curryinahurryrva/nd enjoy!

Popular Items

Tarka Dhall w/ rice$7.00
Lentils, garlic, ginger, and onions (just like a soup)
Chicken Tikka Masala w/ rice$10.00
This is perhaps the most popular dish in England, made with Chicken breast (cut into bite size pieces). The chicken is marinated in yoghurt and spices overnight and then cooked with a little coconut and a touch of cream for a deliciously mild but aromatic curry.
Beef Vindaloo (Organic ground beef) w/ rice$10.00
Rich, Spicy, and Hot!! This one is the "mouth-tingler', beautiful flavor and depth.
Beef Madras (Organic ground beef) w/ rice$10.00
Made with Organic ground beef, this curry is created with a rich tomato base sauce, garlic, chili and fresh cilantro plus a secret blend of spices! A medium heat curry which goes really well with rice and a beer!
Chicken Madras w/ rice$10.00
A Lovely, rich, robust medium heat Chicken curry, made with the finest chicken breast. A fresh ginger, garlic and tomato sauce along with a little fresh chili forms the base along with the spice mix which is a combination of cumin, cilantro, chili and garam masala.
Curry Combo$10.00
Pick any 2 of the above curries for the chance to enjoy a bit of variety.
Aloo Gobi (Cauliflower and potato curry) w/ rice$8.00
A fresh mild, aromatic, light vegetarian curry made with potato and cauliflower and a blend of spices including ginger, garlic, black mustard seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric and paprika. A great vegetarian favorite which can also be served as a side dish.
Location

8387 Bink Place

Mechanicsville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
