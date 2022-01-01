Go
Curry Patta NEW

187 Main Street

Popular Items

Vegetarian Qorma$14.00
Garlic Naan$4.00
Butter Chicken$18.00
Cheese Naan$5.00
Vegetable Samosas$8.00
Channa Masala$14.00
Plain Naan$4.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Chicken Biryani$18.00
Butter Naan$4.00
Location

187 Main Street

Altamont NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Orchard Creek Golf Club

Family owner restaurant, banquet hall, golf course and apple orchard

Northern Barrell Brewing

We are a Family owned and run business! We love great beers and even better food. We hope you do too!!

Gracie's Kitchen

A cozy restaurant in Voorheesville serving breakfast all day; lunch from 11; and daily dinner specials. Don't miss our BBQ menu on Wednesdays and quick-order takeout lunches for your busy day.

Wagon Train BBQ

Wagon Train BBQ

