Curry Patta NEW
Come in and enjoy!
187 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
187 Main Street
Altamont NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Orchard Creek Golf Club
Family owner restaurant, banquet hall, golf course and apple orchard
Northern Barrell Brewing
We are a Family owned and run business! We love great beers and even better food. We hope you do too!!
Gracie's Kitchen
A cozy restaurant in Voorheesville serving breakfast all day; lunch from 11; and daily dinner specials. Don't miss our BBQ menu on Wednesdays and quick-order takeout lunches for your busy day.
Wagon Train BBQ
Wagon Train BBQ