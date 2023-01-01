Curry Pizza House
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1010 Riley Street, Folsom CA 95630
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Folsom
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurant