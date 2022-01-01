Go
Pizza
Indian
Chicken

Curry Pizza House

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

5198 Reviews

$$

39070 Fremont Blvd

Fremont, CA 94538

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Jalapeño Ranch$0.50
Can Soda$1.99
Half n Half Pizza
Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost.
Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.
Tandoori Chicken
White garlic sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, tandoori chicken, cilantro
Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
Marinara Sauce$0.50
Ranch$0.50
Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
Boneless Tikka Wings
Boneless wings marinated in tikka masala
Cheese Pizza
Classic cheese pizza on red sauce. Feel free to add additional toppings for less than two dollars each.
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

39070 Fremont Blvd, Fremont CA 94538

