Pizza
Indian
Chicken
Curry Pizza House
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
5198 Reviews
$$
39070 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
39070 Fremont Blvd, Fremont CA 94538