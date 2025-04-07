Curry Pizza House
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
7310 Northeast Butler Street, Hillsboro OR 97124
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
McMenamins Cornelius Pass Roadhouse
No Reviews
4045 NE Cornelius Pass Rd Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurant
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Tanasbourne
No Reviews
2290 NW Allie Ave. Hillsboro, OR 97214
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hillsboro
little big burger - Orenco Station
4.5 • 3,396
940 NE Orenco Station Loop Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurant
Jamba - 000887 - Crossroads at Orenco Station
4.4 • 228
7204 N.E. Cornell Rd. Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurant