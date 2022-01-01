Curry House

Go
5765 C Burke Centre Parkway

CHICKEN 65$7.00
Spicy batter fried chicken with curry leaves and chilies. Spicy.
GARLIC NAAN$4.00
Flavored with chopped garlic.
NAAN$3.00
Traditional white flavor baked in tandoor oven.
BUTTER CHICKEN$16.00
Chicken breast skewed in tandoor and sauteed in special buttery sauce with special herbs and spices.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$16.00
Chicken breast skewed in tandoor and sauteed in a rich onion and tomato creamy sauce.
Raita 8oz$3.00
Homemade creamy yogurt blended with cucumber and herbs.
PALAK PANEER$15.00
Cubes of homemade cottage cheese and spinach cooked with mild spices.
SAMOSA 🌱
Patties stuffed with curried peas, potatoes and herbs. Vegan.
CHANA MASALA 🌱$13.00
Chickpeas curry cooked with Indian spices.
CHEESE NAAN$4.00
Naan stuffed with mozzarella cheese.
5765 C Burke Centre Parkway

Burke Virginia VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
