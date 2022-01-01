Go
Curry Kitchen - Pflugerville

15424 FM 1825 Suite 230

Popular Items

Saag Paneer$12.99
Cottage cheese and spinach with spices
Chicken Korma$12.99
Mild chicken curry cooked with cashew gravy
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
Tandoori chicken cooked with spices and special sauce
Chicken Momo$12.00
Himalayan style chicken dumpling mixed with spices and served with roasted tomato-seasame seed chutney
Garlic Naan$2.99
Naan bread with minced garlic cooked in clay Tandoor oven
Naan bread$2.00
Freshly cooked in Tandoor oven
Mango Lassi$3.99
Butter Chicken$12.99
Tandoori chicken cooked in creamy tomato gravy
Veg Samosa$4.50
Homemade puff pastry with vegetables
Samosa Chat$6.99
Location

Pflugerville TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
