Curry Pizza House

The Best Classic & Fusion Pizzas!
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

320 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (2567 reviews)

Popular Items

Half n Half Pizza
Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost.
Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

320 University Ave

Palo Alto CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
