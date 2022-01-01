Go
Toast

Curry House Pizza

We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.

2984 Union Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Sticks w/ Jalapenos & Pineapple$9.99
Topped with Jalapenos & Pineapple
Can Soda$1.99
Garlic Sticks w/ Cheese$7.99
Garlic breadsticks topped with cheese and served with two sides of ranch.
Premium Veggie
House red sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, artichoke
Achari Gobhi
White garlic sauce(egg based), cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, cauliflower, cilantro
Lemon Pepper Wings
Chicken wings marinated in special masala
Shahi Paneer
Creamy shahi sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, red onion, masala paneer, black olives, green onion, cilantro
Pepperoni Pizza
Classic pepperoni pizza on red sauce. Feel free to add additional toppings for less than two dollars each.
Meat Lover's
House red sauce, cheese, salami, ham, pepperoni, beef and sausage
Half n Half Pizza
Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost.
Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.
See full menu

Location

2984 Union Ave

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stevie's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Al Castello Ristorante Italiano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Blue Rock BBQ

No reviews yet

Our motto, "Barbecue without Borders," reflects our belief that great barbecue traditions aren't just limited to the South. We complement southern barbecue with flavors from other regions. That motto also celebrates the role barbecue plays in bringing people together in the common enjoyment of good food and good company.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston