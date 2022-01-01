Curry House Pizza
We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.
2984 Union Ave
Popular Items
Location
2984 Union Ave
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stevie's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Al Castello Ristorante Italiano
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Blue Rock BBQ
Our motto, "Barbecue without Borders," reflects our belief that great barbecue traditions aren't just limited to the South. We complement southern barbecue with flavors from other regions. That motto also celebrates the role barbecue plays in bringing people together in the common enjoyment of good food and good company.