Go
Toast

Curry Pizza House

We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

6599 Dublin Blvd (STE: G) • $$

Avg 4.4 (409 reviews)

Popular Items

Premium Veggie
House red sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, artichoke
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6599 Dublin Blvd (STE: G)

Dublin CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Denica's Real Food Kitchen

No reviews yet

Aloha and Welcome! .....
Serving love every day since 1999 .....
Local and family owned and operated

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0011

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Draft Sports Pub & Maverick’s

No reviews yet

Part sports pub & part country western bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston