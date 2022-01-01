Curry Pizza House
We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
46703 Mission Blvd • $$
46703 Mission Blvd
Fremont CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mame Shiba Ramen
Mame Shiba Ramen is a casual ramen shop inside of 99 Ranch Market. All soups, sauces, oils and chashu are made in-house with authentic Japanese recipes.
Chicken Meets Rice
We've reimagined Chicken Rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!
Paris Baguette
One Zo - Fremont
Handmade boba from scratch!