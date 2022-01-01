Go
Toast

Curry Pizza House

Come in and enjoy!
We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

46703 Mission Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1030 reviews)

Popular Items

Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

46703 Mission Blvd

Fremont CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mame Shiba Ramen

No reviews yet

Mame Shiba Ramen is a casual ramen shop inside of 99 Ranch Market. All soups, sauces, oils and chashu are made in-house with authentic Japanese recipes.

Chicken Meets Rice

No reviews yet

We've reimagined Chicken Rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

One Zo - Fremont

No reviews yet

Handmade boba from scratch!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston