Curry Pizza House

We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.

3984 Douglas Blvd (STE: 140)

Popular Items

Hot Wings
Hot wings chicken wings marinated in hot spicy sauce.
Masala Chips$5.99
Potato wedges marinated in special Indian masala.
20-Piece Wings Sampler$22.99
Pick any four flavors 5pc each
Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, red onions, diced tomatoes and white chicken.
Build Your Own Pizza
Customize your pizza the way you desire. You get 1-free topping, that’s excluding cheese. Additional toppings are charged extra.
Butter Chicken
Creamy shahi sauce, diced tomatoes, red onions, butter chicken
Lemon Pepper Wings
Chicken wings marinated in special masala
Meat Lover's
House red sauce, cheese, salami, ham, pepperoni, beef and sausage
Tandoori Wings
Chicken Wings marinated in special tandoori sauce
Tandoori Chicken
White garlic sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, tandoori chicken, cilantro
Location

3984 Douglas Blvd (STE: 140)

Roseville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
