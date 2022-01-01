Go
We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

12191 Alcosta Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter Chicken
Creamy shahi sauce, diced tomatoes, red onions, butter chicken
Half n Half Pizza
Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost.
Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.
Lemon Pepper Wings
Chicken wings marinated in special masala
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12191 Alcosta Blvd

San Ramon CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
