Cusbah
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
1128 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1128 H St NE, Washington DC 20002
Nearby restaurants
Kingsway (Plus Jollof) Ghost Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Chupacabra Latin Kitchen
Thank you for coming and let us cater your next event. Contact us at events@districtrg.com
Sospeso
Inspired by the recipes of our grandparents and great-grandparents, as well as the sun-drenched countries and seas of Southern Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, and North Africa, we choose fresh local ingredients to prepare simple and modern artisan dishes with beautifully defined flavors.
The Queen Vic
Everyone's Favorite Neighborhood Pub! We offer a traditional British menu along with a daily chalkboard of specials. We are proud to serve DC's largest selection of British Beers in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, perfect for good banter.