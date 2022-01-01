Go
Cusbah image

Cusbah

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1128 H St NE

Washington, DC 20002

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1128 H St NE, Washington DC 20002

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Kingsway (Plus Jollof) Ghost Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chupacabra Latin Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thank you for coming and let us cater your next event. Contact us at events@districtrg.com

Sospeso

No reviews yet

Inspired by the recipes of our grandparents and great-grandparents, as well as the sun-drenched countries and seas of Southern Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, and North Africa, we choose fresh local ingredients to prepare simple and modern artisan dishes with beautifully defined flavors.

The Queen Vic

No reviews yet

Everyone's Favorite Neighborhood Pub! We offer a traditional British menu along with a daily chalkboard of specials. We are proud to serve DC's largest selection of British Beers in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, perfect for good banter.

Cusbah

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston