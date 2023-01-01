Cushing restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Godofredo's Pizzeria & Tap Room
209 E. Broadway St., Cushing
|The BEASt
|$15.00
Our legendary pepperoni pizza topped with mozzarella, a sweet sauce, and parmigiano-reggiano
|Suprema
|$17.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella
|BYOPie - Build Your Own Pizza
|$14.00
Choose your crust, sauce, meat, veggies, and cheese!