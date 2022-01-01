Cushman Market and Cafe
Cafe and Market, by the tracks.
491 Pine St
Popular Items
Location
491 Pine St
Amherst MA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jake's - Amherst
We are temporally closed for the fall and winter and look forward to welcoming you back in the Spring! Thank you for all the love and support.
Mexcalito
Come in and enjoy! We create a family friendly, inclusive and diverse environment where all are welcomed to enjoy tacos.
Glazed Doughnut Shop
Thank you for your order!