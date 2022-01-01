Go
Cushman Market and Cafe

Cafe and Market, by the tracks.

491 Pine St

Popular Items

Stella$5.50
1-egg w/hash brown patty, kale, cheddar & remoulade sauce
Smitty$6.00
1-egg w/bacon, hash brown patty & cheddar
ICED COFFEE$2.80
Large HOT Coffee$2.85
Texas Moon$5.75
1 egg w/ avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese & chipotle sauce
LATTE
Lattes, maple, pumpkin & more.
CHAI
Chai Drinks (house made Cushman chai)
Chocolate Croissants$2.80
Blueberry Muffin$2.65
Bishop w/Turkey$9.75
Bacon, lettuce , turkey, tomato and avocado with mayo on toasted wheatberry
Location

491 Pine St

Amherst MA

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
