Cushwa Brewing Co.

Even More TyPA- DIPA

One of our classics just got even bigger! That’s right we took our Citra and Mosaic juice bomb TyPA Workflow Disruption and scaled it up into an 8 percent banger. This beer pours a perfect milky haze, packed full of all the grapefruit and lemon zest flavor of its smaller counterpart, just amplified. This beer means a lot to us as an ode to some of our favorite beers from our earlier days, and to one of our favorite friends. We’re excited for you to try it in a higher abv form.

