Go
Toast

Cushwa Brewing Co.

Cushwa Brewing Company is a microbrewery located along the C&O Canal in Williamsport, MD. We are passionate in creating innovative beer offerings that we are proud for you to experience and share with friends. Our mission is simple: Exceptional Beer. Positive Impact. Respect

10210 Governor Lane Boulevard Suite 2010

No reviews yet

Popular Items

4 Pack Face Chop
Face Chop- DIPA
This all Citra Double IPA is bright with a strong tropical citrus aroma and notes of pineapple and papaya for days. We went heavy handed with each dry hop addition while still giving this beer a smooth and delicate backend finish you crave.
The People's Champagne Crowler$11.00
The People's Champagne- Berliner Weisse
A traditional German sour beer. It has a nice lactic tartness that is married to a doughy, slightly grainy flavor. An easy drinker that is light and refreshing on a hot day. Germans drink it “mit schuss,” which means adding a shot of our homemade berry syrup.
4 Pack Fog At Daybreak
Fog At Daybreak- Pale Ale
A hop cocktail of Simcoe, Mosaic, and Amarillo. Aroma is sticky, tropical resin. Finish is clean and dry. All the hop flavor you would expect from a DIPA packed into a sessionable pale.
4 Pack Cush$14.00
Cush- IPA
A hazy, crushable IPA with a bouquet of fruit, berries, and pine. The flavor is lightly jammy with a bready malt backbone to balance.
4 Pack Jell-Oh!
Jell-Oh!- DIPA
We increased this favorite to an imperial version so expect even bigger orange and citrus notes within the aroma and finish followed by a our classic back end bitterness to balance it out.
4 Pack Nobody Speak
Nobody Speak- DIPA
Picture this, 8.5% Motueka, Cashmere, and Wai-iti DIPA, put it to your lips. It is sick….. Big notes of lime zest and tangerine punch are provided by the Cashmere and Wai-iti hops playing the perfect supporting cast to boost the flavor of the Motueka. This beer has a soft mouthfeel and extremely low back-end bitterness while never drifting away from being balanced. No time to speak with this one, as you will be constantly going back for sip after sip.
4 Pack Literally Figuratively$17.00
Literally Figuratively- IPA
This beer carries strong aromas of peach and overripe cantaloupe. The flavor is mixed fruit cup with a very light resinous pine that fades into a semi-dry finish.
4 Pack Even More TyPA
Even More TyPA- DIPA
One of our classics just got even bigger! That’s right we took our Citra and Mosaic juice bomb TyPA Workflow Disruption and scaled it up into an 8 percent banger. This beer pours a perfect milky haze, packed full of all the grapefruit and lemon zest flavor of its smaller counterpart, just amplified. This beer means a lot to us as an ode to some of our favorite beers from our earlier days, and to one of our favorite friends. We’re excited for you to try it in a higher abv form.
4 Pack Gummy Frontman
Gummy Frontman- DIPA
Time to warm up those pipes, cause we’re coming at you blasting a new banger. Gummy Frontman is a DIPA rocking out with Citra, Mosaic, and Strata. These three jamming hops lend to a face melting tropical aroma. The flavor turns into a chorus of white gummy bears. The mouthfeel is soft, with a low bitterness playing in harmony to round out this track. We’re excited to share this new smash hit with you!
See full menu

Location

10210 Governor Lane Boulevard Suite 2010

Williamsport MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rad Pies

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Homaide Brewing

No reviews yet

Welcome to Homaide Brewing Co.

Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mexicali Cantina

No reviews yet

Quality Margaritas and Tex-Mex Cuisines. We use fresh premium ingredients in everything we make!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston