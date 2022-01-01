Go
Cusser's Back Bay

Cusser's is a casual New England seafood restaurant and bar located in the heart of Back Bay Boston

304 Stuart St

Popular Items

Onion Rings$4.50
Whoopie Pie$2.50
Chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream filling
Pizza Rolls$8.00
Cheese, tomato, pepperoni and marinara dipping sauce
Fries$4.50
Fish Tacos$11.00
Beer battered fish of the day, slaw, pickled red onions, cilantro, Thoreau sauce
Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled peppers, red onion, feta, olives
Fried Fish Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk battered fish, tartar sauce, B&B pickles, lettuce
80T Roast Beef$12.00
Rare roast beef, pickled red onions, cheddar, Thoreau sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Buttermilk battered, hot honey, B&B pickles, mayo, lettuce
Cusser's 3-Way Roast Beef$12.00
Rare roast beef, house-made bbq, mayo, cheese
Location

304 Stuart St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
