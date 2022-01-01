Go
Custard's Last Stand

Serving Award Winning Frozen Custard and Gourmet Popcorn Since 1989

Popular Items

Mini Concrete$4.49
A Mini Concrete is a 12 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning vanilla frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
Mini Specialty Concrete$5.19
A Mini Specialty Concrete is 12 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
Clown Cone$3.59
Quart Lite Ice Cream with 1 Topping$7.29
Papa Concrete$6.29
A Papa Concrete is a 22 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning vanilla frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
Chocolate Shake
Papa Specialty Concrete$6.99
A Papa Specialty Concrete is 22 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
Kiddie Concrete$3.49
A Kiddie Concrete is a 8 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning vanilla frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
Junior Custard CUP$1.99
Kiddie SpecltyConcrete$3.99
A Kiddie Specialty Concrete is 8 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
Location

308 SE 291 Hwy.

Lees Summit MO

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
