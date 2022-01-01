Banana splits in Custer
Custer restaurants that serve banana splits
More about Feel Good Café
Feel Good Café
907 N 5th St, Custer
|Breakfast Banana Split
|$9.00
Sliced banana topped with vanilla yogurt, pineapple, blueberries, strawberries, granola, whipped cream and a drizzle of honey on top.
More about Miner's Cup Coffee Co
Miner's Cup Coffee Co
1021 Mount Rushmore Rd, Custer
|Banana Split Lotus Smoothie
|$0.00
Lotus Energy, Creme de Banana, Banana Puree, Cream, Strawberry Boba, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Banana Drizzle and Maraschino Cherry. Can be made without caffeine as an Italian Cream Soda.
|Banana Split Lotus Spritzer
|$0.00
Lotus Energy, Creme de Banana, Banana Puree, Cream, Strawberry Boba, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Banana Drizzle and Maraschino Cherry. Can be made without caffeine as an Italian Cream Soda.
|Banana Split Italian Cream Soda
|$0.00
Creme de Banana, Banana Puree, Cream, Strawberry Boba, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Banana Drizzle and Maraschino Cherry. Made without caffeine.