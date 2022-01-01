Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana splits in Custer

Go
Custer restaurants
Toast

Custer restaurants that serve banana splits

Item pic

 

Feel Good Café

907 N 5th St, Custer

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Banana Split$9.00
Sliced banana topped with vanilla yogurt, pineapple, blueberries, strawberries, granola, whipped cream and a drizzle of honey on top.
More about Feel Good Café
Miner's Cup Coffee Co image

 

Miner's Cup Coffee Co

1021 Mount Rushmore Rd, Custer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Split Lotus Smoothie$0.00
Lotus Energy, Creme de Banana, Banana Puree, Cream, Strawberry Boba, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Banana Drizzle and Maraschino Cherry. Can be made without caffeine as an Italian Cream Soda.
Banana Split Lotus Spritzer$0.00
Lotus Energy, Creme de Banana, Banana Puree, Cream, Strawberry Boba, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Banana Drizzle and Maraschino Cherry. Can be made without caffeine as an Italian Cream Soda.
Banana Split Italian Cream Soda$0.00
Creme de Banana, Banana Puree, Cream, Strawberry Boba, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Banana Drizzle and Maraschino Cherry. Made without caffeine.
More about Miner's Cup Coffee Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Custer

Cappuccino

Chai Lattes

Croissants

Cake

Muffins

Map

More near Custer to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston