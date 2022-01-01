Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Custer

Go
Custer restaurants
Toast

Custer restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Feel Good Café

907 N 5th St, Custer

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coffee Cake$3.50
More about Feel Good Café
Item pic

 

Miner's Cup Coffee Co

1021 Mount Rushmore Rd, Custer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Red Velvet Cake$4.00
Topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs.
Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf Cake$2.50
This loaf cake has just the right touch of lemon. Baked with fresh lemon juice, lemon extract and poppy seeds. Lemon sugar glaze and more poppy seeds top this moist citrus treat.
Mixed Berry Loaf Cake$2.50
This mixed berry loaf cake is like a big berry pancake in a pan with blackberries, blueberries, cranberries and strawberries!
More about Miner's Cup Coffee Co
THE CUSTER WOLF FOOD & DRINK image

 

THE CUSTER WOLF FOOD & DRINK

506 Mt Rushmore Rd., Custer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Cakes$10.00
More about THE CUSTER WOLF FOOD & DRINK
Sage Creek Grille image

GRILL

Sage Creek Grille

611 Mount Rushmore Road, Custer

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
Carrot Cake$7.00
3 layered with cream cheese icing
More about Sage Creek Grille

Map

Map

