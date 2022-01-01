Cake in Custer
Custer restaurants that serve cake
Miner's Cup Coffee Co
1021 Mount Rushmore Rd, Custer
|Mini Red Velvet Cake
|$4.00
Topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs.
|Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf Cake
|$2.50
This loaf cake has just the right touch of lemon. Baked with fresh lemon juice, lemon extract and poppy seeds. Lemon sugar glaze and more poppy seeds top this moist citrus treat.
|Mixed Berry Loaf Cake
|$2.50
This mixed berry loaf cake is like a big berry pancake in a pan with blackberries, blueberries, cranberries and strawberries!
THE CUSTER WOLF FOOD & DRINK
506 Mt Rushmore Rd., Custer
|Fish Cakes
|$10.00
GRILL
Sage Creek Grille
611 Mount Rushmore Road, Custer
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
3 layered with cream cheese icing