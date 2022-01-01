Muffins in Custer
Custer restaurants that serve muffins
More about Feel Good Café
Feel Good Café
907 N 5th St, Custer
|Muffin
|$4.00
Choose from Blueberry Lemon, Cinnamon Walnut, Strawberry Rhubarb or chocolate chunk
More about Miner's Cup Coffee Co
Miner's Cup Coffee Co
1021 Mount Rushmore Rd, Custer
|Gluten Free Double Chocolate Muffin
|$3.00
Double the chocolate makes these gluten free muffins doubly delicious. Gluten free, dairy-free, soy-free, and nut-free.
|Double Chocolate Muffin
|$2.75
Our double chocolate muffin has premium, semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips and finished with cinnamon streusel and chocolate chunks.
|Monkey Bread Muffin
|$2.75
Our most popular flavor! This muffin has the perfect combination of cinnamon, sugar and butter!