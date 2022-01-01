Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Custer

Custer restaurants
Custer restaurants that serve muffins

Muffin image

 

Feel Good Café

907 N 5th St, Custer

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Muffin$4.00
Choose from Blueberry Lemon, Cinnamon Walnut, Strawberry Rhubarb or chocolate chunk
More about Feel Good Café
Item pic

 

Miner's Cup Coffee Co

1021 Mount Rushmore Rd, Custer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Double Chocolate Muffin$3.00
Double the chocolate makes these gluten free muffins doubly delicious. Gluten free, dairy-free, soy-free, and nut-free.
Double Chocolate Muffin$2.75
Our double chocolate muffin has premium, semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips and finished with cinnamon streusel and chocolate chunks.
Monkey Bread Muffin$2.75
Our most popular flavor! This muffin has the perfect combination of cinnamon, sugar and butter!
More about Miner's Cup Coffee Co

