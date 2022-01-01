Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Custer

Custer restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Feel Good Café

907 N 5th St, Custer

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yogurt & Fruit Parfait$7.00
Vanilla yogurt, crunchy granola & fresh berries
More about Feel Good Café
Calamity Jane's - Coffee Shop image

SANDWICHES

Calamity Jane's - Coffee Shop

512 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer

Avg 4.5 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$3.95
More about Calamity Jane's - Coffee Shop

