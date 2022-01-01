Cut
The way we see it, healthy eating is all about balance.
That starts with your protein, your way. It’s then surrounded by the freshest seasonal vegetables, hearty grains or leafy greens. (Again, your choice.)
Will your plate or bowl be good for you? Definitely. Will it be delightfully satisfying down to the last forkful? We leave that to you to decide.
But whatever you choose, we’re pretty sure you can’t go wrong.
250 East Main Street
Location
Rochester NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:40 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:40 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:40 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:40 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm
