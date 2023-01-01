Cuthbert restaurants you'll love
Must-try Cuthbert restaurants
The Dawg House
103 Plum Street, Cuthbert
|Popular items
|Dawg
|$0.00
All hot dogs are served with ketchup and mustard unless specified otherwise.
*Our top seller is a chili cheese dog!
|French Fries
|$2.35
A customer favorite!
|Chicken Tenders
|$3.75
A customer favorite served with two cups of dipping sauce of your choice!
ADAMS FAMILY PHARMACY - 98 Peachtree St
98 Peachtree St, Cuthbert
|Popular items
|Strawberry Shortcake Sundae
|$5.00
Our homemade poundcake topped with vanilla icecream , fresh strawberries, and whipped cream.
|CUP
|$0.00
Love the ice cream but not the mess? Fill a cup and don’t rush it if it melts!
|Latte on the Rocks
|$0.00
Espresso, your favorite milk, poured over ice. Adding flavors make it delicious!!
Southern Chicken to go - 130 US HWY 82 EAST
130 US HWY 82 EAST, Cuthbert