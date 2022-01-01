Go
Cutlets Sandwich Co

Nationalize Cutlets!

213 West 35th Street

Popular Items

Number One$11.99
Chicken Cutlet, Thick Cut Bacon, White Cheddar, Cutlets' Special Sauce
Number Eight$10.99
Herb Roasted Turkey, White Cheddar, Shredded Iceburg Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Red Onion, Cutlets' Special Sauce
Number Nine$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Aged Balsamic Vinegar, EVOO
Number Seven$10.99
Herb Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Cutlets' Basil Pesto
Chicken Cutlet$12.99
Homemade bread crumbs, a touch of select Italian herbs and finished with Maldon salt. (Allen Harim Farms, Delaware)
NOTE: All salads are served with dressing on the side.
Cutlets Strips$3.99
One Cutlet sliced into strips and served with your choice of sauce
Location

New York NY

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Magnolia Bakery

Visit Magnolia Bakery at The Shops at Hudson Yards to pick up your favorite desserts, all perfectly packaged to enjoy on the go. From cups of banana pudding and slices of red velvet cakes to cups of Bluestone Lane Coffee, the shop has something for everyone.

Drama Book Shop Cafe

Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar

Enjoy Our Molly Trolley and Enclosed Garden! Full menu of salads, tapas, main courses, savory cheese & charcuterie, Jacques Torres chocolates, chocolate martinis and more...
Don't forget to order AYZA'S AVOCADO FRIES!!!
Each year many corporations choose Ayza as a venue for holiday parties, product launches, meetings and more.
Artist Sinem Disli invites you to dine under the stars. We are bringing the starlight indoors with the help of 33 handmade iridescent yellow light fixtures, arranged artfully with a gentle slope of the night sky. The yellowish-white color has been declared to be the average color of the universe in 2009, after the scientists had analyzed the light from 200.000 galaxies, formed by stars individually indistinguishable by the naked eye. The artist captured that warm beige shade with yellow LED lights in 6 different sizes, which are then arranged in the shapes of 33 constellations.

Osamil Upstairs

