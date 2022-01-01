Go
Cuts Steakhouse

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE • $$$

Avg 4.2 (3426 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Potato$7.00
CUTS Ribeye 12oz$48.00
Vegetable$8.00
CUTS Steak Burger$19.00
Rack of Lamb$48.00
Herb Grilled Chicken Breast$32.00
Asparagus$10.00
Mashed Potatoes$8.00
Broccoli$8.00
Mac & Cheese$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
