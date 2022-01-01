Go
Cutter's Pizzeria of Alexandria

Home of the Pie. We strive to offer unlimited options, delicious taste, and superior customer service at an affordable rate!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

7113 U.S. Hwy 431 • $

Avg 4.5 (1000 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo$7.99
The Vegetarian
Olive oil base with tomatoes, spinach, feta, and black olives.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.50
Chicken Cheddar Ranch Pizza is a delicious remake of the bacon Cheddar Ranch Pizza. It gives a delicious taste with every bite and hit perfectly for any meal.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Our Canadian Surprise is perfect for our Canadian Bacon and Pineapple pizza lovers. Its got double the Canadian bacon AND pineapple to give it a delicious and strong taste.
1/2 Specialty OPTION
One topping slice$3.99
The Hawaiian
Grill chicken, bacon, pineapple, cheddar cheese, with BBQ base.
The Belt Buster
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, bacon, chicken, bell peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers, mozzarella blend, and feta cheese
The Holy Smoke
Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and double the cheese.
The Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Bell peppers, and onions with mild sauce base. (Hot sauce base at request)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7113 U.S. Hwy 431

Alexandria AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
