Cutter's Pizzeria of Oxford

Cutter's Pizzeria of Oxford is a local restaurant dedicated to our community, quality ingredients, supreme taste, and customizable options. We hope you enjoy!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1781 Hamric Dr E • $$

Avg 4.2 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Cheese Fries$5.99
Build Your Own Pizza
The Supreme
Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
Bone In Wings$4.00
DUE TO THE CHICKEN WING SHORTAGE AND THE INCREASED COSTS, WE HAVE HAD TO INCREASE OUR WING PRICES TEMPORARILY. We will lower them as soon as possible. More than 50 wings per order maximum.
Large Hand Tossed One Topping$9.99
Cheese Bread$6.99
The Meat Lover
Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
Boneless Wings
Sauce$0.55
Build Your Own$10.99
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

1781 Hamric Dr E

Oxford AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
