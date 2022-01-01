Go
Cutty's

friendly neighborhood sandwich shop

SANDWICHES

284 Washington Street • $

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey 1000$11.99
All-natural turkey, crispy shallots, 1000 island dressing + sharp cheddar on Iggy's black pepper brioche bun
Grilled Cheese$5.99
Buttery grilled cheese made with creamy, mild havarti on white or wheat
Rabe T.J.$11.99
Sautéed broccoli rabe, aged provolone, fresh mozzarella + house-made tomato jam on Iggy's sesame torta roll...pressed panini-style
Greens Bacon$11.99
Sautéed swiss chard, North Country bacon + spicy mayo on toasted Iggy's ciabatta
Beef 1000$12.99
Slow-roasted beef, crispy shallots, 1000 island dressing + sharp cheddar on Iggy's black pepper brioche bun
BBQ-Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Buttermilk fried chicken, ranch dressing, barbeque sauce, shaved sweet onion,
shredded iceberg, buttered + toasted sesame brioche bun
Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard, mayonnaise, sharp cheddar cheese,
shaved sweet onion, shredded iceberg, buttered + toasted sesame brioche bun
No, I don't need napkins + utensils
Ham Dijon$9.99
Niman Ranch ham, dijon mustard, fancy butter + gherkins on Iggy's ficelle (skinny baguette)
Taza Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.80
Made with the fairest-traded, finest, most expensive-est chocolate in the land...Taza Chocolate from Somerville, MA
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Takeout

Location

284 Washington Street

Brookline MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
