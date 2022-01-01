Cutty's
friendly neighborhood sandwich shop
SANDWICHES
284 Washington Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
284 Washington Street
Brookline MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Noah's Kitchen
Please inform your server if you or anyone in your party has a food allergy
Brick Wall Kitchen
Best breakfast in Brookline!
Pon Thai Bistro - Brookline
Come in and enjoy!
Garrison House
Garrison House