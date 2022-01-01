Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Cuvee Restaurant
Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
2000 Ave Of The Stars
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
2000 Ave Of The Stars, Los Angeles CA 90067
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Habanero Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Zinqué (zin-kae)
Hip neighborhood restaurant with French-inspired dishes and small plates. Uniquely curated wine & beer selection in Westfield's coolest outdoor patio. High-design/low-key vibe for breakfast, lunch, drinks or dinner.
Zinqué (zin-kae)
Hank's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Juice Crafters
We are located at Westfield Century City mall on Level 1 near Macy's & Eataly.