Cuyahoga Falls restaurants you'll love
Cuyahoga Falls's top cuisines
Must-try Cuyahoga Falls restaurants
More about Ohio Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ohio Brewing Company
2250 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$5.00
|Wings Bone In
|$17.00
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
740 Monroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|Basket of Tots
|$5.99
|The Vito Corleone Pizza
|$14.99
|Buffalo Pita
|$9.99
More about Craft Social
Craft Social
1846 Front St. Suite G, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|Bourbon BBQ Brisket
|$15.00
bleu cheese, red onion, bourbon bbq
|Italian Doughnuts
|$7.00
2 hot and fresh Bombolonis (bom-bo-LO-nees). All ingredients flown in from Italy for an authentic treat. Served with our creme anglaise
|Crispy chicken Wings
|$12.00
Fresh wings fried crispyChoice of Garlic/Parmesan/ Sweet and Spicy BBQ/ Hot
More about Butcher & Sprout
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Butcher & Sprout
1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|Upstream Burger
|$16.00
Pan Seared-Salmon with green onion cilantro, house made slaw and sriracha aioli, on a ginger butter banh mi bun.
|You're my boy Bleu! Burger
|$15.00
Crumbled bleu cheese, thick cut cherry wood smoke bacon, pickled onion and balsamic mayo.
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$10.00
Local goat cheese and candied walnuts on fresh arugula with balsamic reduction
More about The Boulevard
SANDWICHES
The Boulevard
435 Chestnut Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$6.00
|Pitt Salad
|$17.99
|To Go 5pc Fish
|$17.99
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
1991 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
More about The Workz
The Workz
2220 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|Pub Pretzels
|$7.00
Nine Crispy Pretzel Bites, Sea Salt,
Fat Heads Beer Cheese
|Burger Sliders
|$7.00
All Beef Patties, Pickle, Red Onion,
American Cheese, Toasted Roll
|California
|$8.00
Fried Egg, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato,
Cracked Pepper, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Toast
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|Regular Calzone
|$10.00
Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
|Jo-Jo's (10)
|$4.00
Comes with 10 Jojos (potato wedges) per order
|12pc Wing
|$11.00
12 chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings, and your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
More about EuroGyro
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
EuroGyro
2773 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$5.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
|JoJos
|$3.29
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
|Philly Steak Sub
|$8.49
Sirloin steak with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted provolone cheese and mayo Served on an 8" seeded bun
More about McArthur's Brew House
McArthur's Brew House
2721 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls
|Popular items
|16 oz Peanut Butter Porter
|$6.50
Peanut Butter Porter ABV 5.6%- Peanut butter twist to our signature Toffee Coffee. Brewed with coffee beans from Pearl Coffee Company
|16 oz Toffee Coffee
|$6.00
ABV 5.6%- Only 3 words are needed to describe this beer: SMOOTH, CREAMY, ROASTY. Our Coffer Porter
|Number 61
|$135.00
Memberships will be confirmed after checkout.
New mugs are on order and you will be notified once they have been delivered. Membership benefits will still be available in the meantime.