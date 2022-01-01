Cuyahoga Falls restaurants you'll love

Must-try Cuyahoga Falls restaurants

Ohio Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio Brewing Company

2250 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 3.7 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Calamari$5.00
Wings Bone In$17.00
Caesar Salad$8.00
More about Ohio Brewing Company
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

740 Monroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Tots$5.99
The Vito Corleone Pizza$14.99
Buffalo Pita$9.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
Craft Social image

 

Craft Social

1846 Front St. Suite G, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bourbon BBQ Brisket$15.00
bleu cheese, red onion, bourbon bbq
Italian Doughnuts$7.00
2 hot and fresh Bombolonis (bom-bo-LO-nees). All ingredients flown in from Italy for an authentic treat. Served with our creme anglaise
Crispy chicken Wings$12.00
Fresh wings fried crispyChoice of Garlic/Parmesan/ Sweet and Spicy BBQ/ Hot
More about Craft Social
Butcher & Sprout image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butcher & Sprout

1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.5 (2979 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Upstream Burger$16.00
Pan Seared-Salmon with green onion cilantro, house made slaw and sriracha aioli, on a ginger butter banh mi bun.
You're my boy Bleu! Burger$15.00
Crumbled bleu cheese, thick cut cherry wood smoke bacon, pickled onion and balsamic mayo.
Roasted Beet Salad$10.00
Local goat cheese and candied walnuts on fresh arugula with balsamic reduction
More about Butcher & Sprout
The Boulevard image

SANDWICHES

The Boulevard

435 Chestnut Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.1 (185 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$6.00
Pitt Salad$17.99
To Go 5pc Fish$17.99
More about The Boulevard
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1991 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Lentil$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
More about Aladdin's Eatery
The Workz image

 

The Workz

2220 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Pretzels$7.00
Nine Crispy Pretzel Bites, Sea Salt,
Fat Heads Beer Cheese
Burger Sliders$7.00
All Beef Patties, Pickle, Red Onion,
American Cheese, Toasted Roll
California$8.00
Fried Egg, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato,
Cracked Pepper, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Toast
More about The Workz
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria

1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Calzone$10.00
Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Jo-Jo's (10)$4.00
Comes with 10 Jojos (potato wedges) per order
12pc Wing$11.00
12 chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings, and your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
EuroGyro image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

EuroGyro

2773 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (1902 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gyro$5.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
JoJos$3.29
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
Philly Steak Sub$8.49
Sirloin steak with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted provolone cheese and mayo Served on an 8" seeded bun
More about EuroGyro
Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls image

 

Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls

1203 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls
McArthur's Brew House image

 

McArthur's Brew House

2721 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.1 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16 oz Peanut Butter Porter$6.50
Peanut Butter Porter ABV 5.6%- Peanut butter twist to our signature Toffee Coffee. Brewed with coffee beans from Pearl Coffee Company
16 oz Toffee Coffee$6.00
ABV 5.6%- Only 3 words are needed to describe this beer: SMOOTH, CREAMY, ROASTY. Our Coffer Porter
Number 61$135.00
Memberships will be confirmed after checkout.
New mugs are on order and you will be notified once they have been delivered. Membership benefits will still be available in the meantime.
More about McArthur's Brew House

