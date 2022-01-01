Cuyahoga Falls pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Cuyahoga Falls

Ohio Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio Brewing Company

2250 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 3.7 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Calamari$5.00
Wings Bone In$17.00
Caesar Salad$8.00
More about Ohio Brewing Company
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria

1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Calzone$10.00
Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
.60 Boneless Wings (min 6)$0.60
Boneless wings tossed in any 12 of our wing sauces. Only 60 cents each every Wednesday so don't miss out!
Personal Calzone$7.00
Serves (one). Create a personal sized calzone of your own. choose a cheese, any 2 toppings, and a dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
EuroGyro image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

EuroGyro

2773 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (1902 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gyro$5.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
Gyro Sauce$0.75
The fancy word is tzatziki sauce!
JoJos$3.29
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
More about EuroGyro

