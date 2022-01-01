Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Cuyahoga Falls

Cuyahoga Falls restaurants
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve caesar salad

Ohio Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio Brewing Company

2250 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 3.7 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$8.00
More about Ohio Brewing Company
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butcher & Sprout

1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.5 (2979 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$12.00
Artisan romaine lettuce, fresh shaved Parmesan, housemade garlic croutons with a lemon caper Caesar dressing
More about Butcher & Sprout
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria

1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & Egg topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Small Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Egg & Parmesan Cheese topped with Croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing. 4 dollars Lunch only!
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria

