Caesar salad in Cuyahoga Falls

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ohio Brewing Company
2250 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Butcher & Sprout
1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Artisan romaine lettuce, fresh shaved Parmesan, housemade garlic croutons with a lemon caper Caesar dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & Egg topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.
|Small Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Romaine blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Egg & Parmesan Cheese topped with Croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing. 4 dollars Lunch only!