Cheese pizza in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls
|Twisted 24" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$24.00
Is our HUGE 24” round pizza any pizza connoisseur would love! Sliced into 8 MASSIVE slices! Each slice is a foot long!
|Medium Cheese Pizza (Build your own)
|$11.00
12" (8 slices) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$10.00