Chicken pizza in Cuyahoga Falls

Cuyahoga Falls restaurants
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve chicken pizza

PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria

1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Hawaiian Heat Pizza
Hawaiian Heat Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken & Jalapenos topped with Green Onion & Parmesan Cheese
BBQ Chicken-Cini Pizza
Honey BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Breaded Chicken, Sliced Pepperoncinis, Onions & Bacon drizzled with Luke's Specialty Sauce and more Honey BBQ
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

EuroGyro

2773 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (1902 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.99
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.99
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce
More about EuroGyro

