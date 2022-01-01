Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Cuyahoga Falls

Cuyahoga Falls restaurants
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve chicken salad

Butcher & Sprout image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butcher & Sprout

1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.5 (2979 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Fried or Grilled Buffalo Chicken, artisan romaine and spring mix lettuce, diced red onions , crumbled applewood smoked bleu cheese, candied walnuts, and ranch dressing.
More about Butcher & Sprout
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1991 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mishwi Salad$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria

1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
Takeout
Kickin' Chicken Salad$10.00
Romaine Blend, Kickin' Chicken, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese & topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

EuroGyro

2773 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (1902 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm. Chicken Tender Salad$6.99
Lg. Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Sm. Buffalo Chicken Salad$6.99
More about EuroGyro

Map

