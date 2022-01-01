Chicken salad in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve chicken salad
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Butcher & Sprout
1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Fried or Grilled Buffalo Chicken, artisan romaine and spring mix lettuce, diced red onions , crumbled applewood smoked bleu cheese, candied walnuts, and ranch dressing.
Aladdin's Eatery
1991 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls
|Chicken Mishwi Salad
|$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
|Chicken Salad Rolled
|$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls
|Kickin' Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Romaine Blend, Kickin' Chicken, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese & topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.