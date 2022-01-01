Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Cuyahoga Falls

Cuyahoga Falls restaurants
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Butcher & Sprout image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butcher & Sprout

1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.5 (2979 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$7.00
More about Butcher & Sprout
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1991 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria

1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
Takeout
(3) Chicken Tenders w/ Fries$7.00
Three of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
3pc Chicken Tender w/ Fries$5.00
3 hand breaded chicken tenders, comes with fries, and your choice of any dipping sauce. Only 5 dollars lunch only.
(6) Chicken Tenders w/Fries$10.00
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

EuroGyro

2773 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (1902 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm. Chicken Tender Salad$6.99
8 Chicken Tenders & 2X the JoJos$12.99
4 Chicken Tenders & JoJos$8.49
More about EuroGyro

