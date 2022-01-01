Chicken tenders in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Butcher & Sprout
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Butcher & Sprout
1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
1991 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls
|(3) Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
|$7.00
Three of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
|3pc Chicken Tender w/ Fries
|$5.00
3 hand breaded chicken tenders, comes with fries, and your choice of any dipping sauce. Only 5 dollars lunch only.
|(6) Chicken Tenders w/Fries
|$10.00