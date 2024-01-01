Corned beef and cabbage in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Cuyahoga Falls
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Cuyahoga Falls
740 Monroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$8.99
More about Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls - 1203 Bailey Road
Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls - 1203 Bailey Road
1203 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$12.49
Available March 16th & 17th! Seasoned, cooked corned beef and cabbage surrounded by tender carrots and potatoes, served with a slice of garlic bread.