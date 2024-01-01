Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Cuyahoga Falls

Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve croissants

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butcher & Sprout - Cuyahoga Falls

1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.5 (2979 reviews)
Croissant Beignet$9.00
The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery

1970 State Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Bacon and Egg Croissant$18.00
Two thick slices of Nueske's applewood smoked bacon/two local, cage-free over easy eggs/hollandaise/avocado/shallot vinaigrette
Chocolate Pistachio Croissant$6.00
