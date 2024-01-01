Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Cuyahoga Falls

Go
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants
Toast

Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve pasta salad

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria

1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Pasta Salad$0.00
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls - 1203 Bailey Road

1203 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken tenderloins atop Penne Pasta tossed with feta & cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served with a dressing of your choice and grilled pita.
More about Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls - 1203 Bailey Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Cuyahoga Falls

Caesar Salad

Corn Dogs

Quesadillas

Funnel Cake

Chicken Tenders

Caprese Salad

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Cuyahoga Falls to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1269 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston