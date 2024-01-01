Pasta salad in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve pasta salad
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls
|Homemade Pasta Salad
|$0.00
More about Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls - 1203 Bailey Road
Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls - 1203 Bailey Road
1203 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls
|Pasta Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken tenderloins atop Penne Pasta tossed with feta & cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served with a dressing of your choice and grilled pita.