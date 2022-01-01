Tacos in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
740 Monroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls
|12" Taco Torcido Pizza
|$20.00
🍕 Pizza of the Month 🍕
TACO TORCIDO!
Double Crusted Mexican Pizza!
Queso Cheese, Shredded Cheddar, and Taco seasoned ground beef. topped with a second crust, more cheddar cheese with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and red onion. served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
SERVED IN 6 GIANT SLICES
ONLY AVAILABLE IN 12" PIZZA
🌪️ 🍅 🍕