Go
Toast

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

Cyd’s in the Park gives the Peoria area a unique + delicious food experience. This modern day, multi-option gourmet storefront meets full service restaurant + bar, caters to the Central Illinois community who care about fast, fresh food.
Located in Donovan Park, Cyd’s Star Bar + Grill proudly creates your dream made-to-order grilled sandwiches + burgers, fresh + healthy salads, house-made soups + cafe plates for an extra special touch. Join us for lunch, dinner, and dessert in our unique restaurant, or on the patio for al fresca dining in Donovan Park. Our Star Bar is a lovely way to spend some time with a delicious beer, crafted cocktail, and some bar snacks. The Beer Garden invites you to settle in under the pine trees in the park. It’s a place meant for relaxing gatherings and casual fun, perfect for savoring a cold one after enjoying the many activities at Donovan Park.

5805 North Knoxville Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Leland's Best BLT$11.75
Tomato, crisp bacon, lettuce + basil mayo on Cyd's house made Italian (white) Bread.
Build Your Own Burger$13.75
1/2 lb. fresh, all-beef burger char-grilled to the temperature of your liking + loaded up with all of your favorite toppings on a brioche bun.
Chocolate Mousse$8.00
Chicken Focaccia$13.75
Char-grilled all natural chicken breast, sage walnut pesto *contains nuts*, sliced apple, and served on a toasted garlic-herb focaccia square.
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Crunchy hand-torn romaine lettuce topped with feta, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini's , cucumber, Kalamata olives, lemon-parmesan + herb baked, all natural chicken breast, and served with our house-made Greek vinaigrette (dressing on the side always!) Comes with a house-baked garlic-herb breadstick.
Side Salad$5.50
Hand-torn leaf + Romain mix topped with purple onion, tomato, cucumber. House-made balsamic vinaigrette served on the side.
Chicken Dippers$8.25
Crispy Chicen Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Citrus Salmon Salad$15.75
Napa cabbage, scallion + leaf lettuce mix topped with your choice of cold dill poached salmon, or warm grilled salmon - watermelon radish, fresh avocado, grapefruit segments, cashews, black sesames, fresh mint + basil, and served with our house Sweet + Sour vinaigrette on the side, with a
Chicken Burger$13.75
In house ground, all natural chicken blended with parmesan cheese patty. Char-grilled and served with tomato, lettuce and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bun.
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.75
Hand Breaded, fried all natural chicken breast. Dipped in our Hot Honey Sauce + served on a seeded brioche roll w/ sweet spicy pickles, mayo + shredded lettuce.
See full menu

Location

5805 North Knoxville Avenue

Peoria IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market

No reviews yet

Cyd’s in the Park very own Take Away Market for great, casual food packed picnic style, to enjoy on our patio, out in Donovan Park or wherever you’re heading. Party trays and Catering available as well!

The Noshery

No reviews yet

The Noshery at Keller Station is a unique eatery featuring five different dining experiences and a bar all under one roof. Get a fresh deli sandwich, New York style pizza, gourmet grilled cheese, ramen noodle bowls, Mexican street tacos, and your favorite cocktail...at The Noshery at Keller Station.

Childers Eatery

No reviews yet

We are constantly revising our menu to offer tried-and-true classics, new twists on old breakfast and lunch favorites and trendy creative new dishes. From the classics to new trends, we offer everything you love – and the new dishes you’ll start to crave.

The Spotted Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston