Call Your Mother

Call Your Mother Deli Washington, DC Catering

BAGELS

3301 Georgia Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamantaschen Box$18.00
Box of 6 Hamantaschen with 3 signature CYM flavors: Pineapple, Chocolate Coconut Dulce de Leche, Raspberry. No substitutions or changes.
We’re joining the global baking project @hamantashen_for_ukraine and will donate proceeds to our Hamantaschen boxes to aid Ukrainian refugees.
The Dolph$145.00
Serves 10. The Dolph contains an Assorted Dozen Bagels with Smoked Salmon, Whitefish Salad (1/2lb), Candied Salmon Cream Cheese (8oz) and choice of 2 Cream Cheeses (8oz). Also serve with sliced Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapeños and Capers. The Assorted Dozen is 3 each of: Everything, Plain, Sesame and Za'atar bagels.
Coffee Carrier$33.00
Coffee for 10 includes cups, stirrers, sugars, and creamer.
The Ernie G$75.00
Serves 10. The Ernie G contains an Assorted Dozen Bagels with choice of 3 Cream Cheeses (8oz each). Also served with sliced Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapeños and Capers. The Assorted Dozen is 3 each of: Everything, Plain, Sesame and Za'atar bagels.
Assorted Cookie Box$32.00
Platter comes with 4 Chocolate Chunk Cookies, 4 Black & White Cookies and 4 Snickerdoodle Cookies.
Passover Dinner Box – Friday April 15th
Serves 4. Brisket/Pastrami or Cauliflower/Latke Tacos, Pastrami or Veggie Fried Rice, Corn Tortillas, Pineapple Salsa, Pepper Relish, Shredded Cheese, Matzo Brittle* (*matzo brittle contains nuts)
The Sue B$100.00
Serves 10. Platter includes 2 each of the: Royal Palm, Boca Club, Gleneagle, Grand Villa, and King's Point.
The Baxter$55.00
Serves 10. The Baxter contains an Assorted Dozen Bagels with choice of 3 Cream Cheeses (8oz each). The Assorted Dozen is 3 each of: Everything, Plain, Sesame and Za'atar bagels.
If You Selected Pick Up, Choose Location
*REQUIRED – You must select this to check out.
Pick Up Location
*REQUIRED FOR PICK UP ORDERS – Default pick up location is Park View. Please select if you want to pick up at a CYM location that's not Park View.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3301 Georgia Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
