Call Your Mother

Serves 10. The Dolph contains an Assorted Dozen Bagels with Smoked Salmon, Whitefish Salad (1/2lb), Candied Salmon Cream Cheese (8oz) and choice of 2 Cream Cheeses (8oz). Also serve with sliced Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapeños and Capers. The Assorted Dozen is 3 each of: Everything, Plain, Sesame and Za'atar bagels.

