Cypress restaurants you'll love

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cypress

Cypress's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cake
Bakeries
Vietnamese
Scroll right

Must-try Cypress restaurants

One Zo Boba image

 

One Zo Boba

9527 Valley View St., Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
One Zo Green Milk Tea
With jasmine green tea as the base, the perfect combination of jasmine aroma and milk fragrance creates a fresh and mellow taste.
Watermelon Green Tea$6.50
Take a sip, full of watermelon pulp, with jasmine green tea, as if to bring you a breeze in the hot summer.
Brown Sugar Matcha Latte
Brown Sugar Boba Included
More about One Zo Boba
Country Cafe 22 image

 

Country Cafe 22

4911 Lincoln Ave., Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach & Jack Scramble$12.00
Bacon 1/2 Order$3.00
More about Country Cafe 22
Bite Mi - Cypress image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bite Mi - Cypress

5895 Katella Ave, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
More about Bite Mi - Cypress
0026 - Cypress image

 

0026 - Cypress

9575 Valley View St., Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0026 - Cypress
Pink Taco Lab image

 

Pink Taco Lab

5660 Katella Ave, Cyprus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pink Taco Lab
Map

More near Cypress to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston