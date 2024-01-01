Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado rolls in
Cypress
/
Cypress
/
Avocado Rolls
Cypress restaurants that serve avocado rolls
Fish in a Bottle Sushi & Grill
10205 Valley View St, Cypress
No reviews yet
Avocado Cut Roll
$5.25
More about Fish in a Bottle Sushi & Grill
Uroko Cafe - Cypress
5895 Katella Avenue Suite C, Cypress
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado Hand Roll
$5.50
Sushi rice, salmon, avocado and sesame seeds
More about Uroko Cafe - Cypress
Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress
Beef Steaks
Brisket
Salmon Rolls
Egg Rolls
Beef Noodles
Beef Noodle Soup
Beef Soup
Noodle Soup
More near Cypress to explore
Garden Grove
Avg 4.2
(45 restaurants)
Cerritos
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Seal Beach
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1300 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(107 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1066 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1208 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(950 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(579 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston